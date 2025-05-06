Hear Some Tunes Live From the Disneyland Resort on “American Idol” for Night One of Disney Night
If you're ready to hear some Disney music, tune into American Idol on Sunday, May 11 for night one of Disney Night live from the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- American Idol Disney Night number one will air on Sunday, May 11, from 8:00 to 10:01 p.m. EDT, with corresponding times for other time zones.
- This special episode, titled Disney Night, coincides with Mother's Day and features the renowned Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest.
- The top seven contestants will perform beloved Disney classics live from Disneyland Resort, while viewers across the nation cast their votes for the five contestants who will advance in the competition.
- Episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
