Light-Up R2-D2 Design and More Incredible Looks Featured Loungefly's Star Wars Power of the Force Collection

Plus, don't miss out on the two web-exclusives showcasing Samurai Darth Vader and warrior Ewok Logray

We love it when Star Wars and Loungefly team up for a new series of bags and with Star Wars Day right around the corner (May the 4th), this drop is perfect for the galactic celebration. While he’s not the only character featured, R2-D2 does have the best designs in this exciting Star Wars: The Power of the Force collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day is on the horizon and Loungefly is getting ready for the holiday and an entire summer of galactic fun with their Star Wars: The Power of the Force collection.

Available now, this cosmic assortment of styles features the brand’s signature mini backpack, convertible tote, and zip-around wallet, highlighting the fan-favorite droid R2-D2—complete with light-up details!

Sure the the collection channels the power of the light side, but the dark side gets some love too as a web-exclusive Samurai General Darth Vader

And let’s not forget to include a cuteness factor! Fans who have a soft spot for creatures will happily add the adorable Logray Ewok

Perfect for Loungefly and Star Wars fans alike, the Loungefly x Star Wars: The Power of the Force collection is now available for purchase on Loungefly.com

Star Wars Power of the Force

“This is a pretty epic mini backpack inspired by R2-D2! You'll find the beloved droid on the front of the bag in foil, debossed, and embroidered detail.R2-D2's red light actually lights up on the bag for a high-tech touch! Faux corduroy on the sides and the words "Astromech Droid" written on the back bring the whole piece together."

STAR WARS: POWER OF THE FORCE ASTROMECH DROID MINI BACKPACK - $80

Adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy top handle

Side drop pockets, zipped front pocket

Foil, applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details

Light-up feature

Coordinating lining

9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D

22.8cm W x 26.6cm H x 11.4cm D

“This STAR WARS bag converts between a backpack and a tote bag, making it the ideal work and travel companion. It's covered in faux corduroy with faux leather trim that says "STAR WARS" on it in debossed, foil, and embroidered detail. You'll also find a faux leather Death Star charm! For important work across the galaxy, you want this bag to have your back!"

STAR WARS POWER OF THE FORCE CONVERTIBLE TOTE - $85

Adjustable & detachable shoulder straps, sturdy top handles

Back drop pocket

Foil, debossed, embroidered, and printed details

Faux leather charm

Coordinating interior lining

12"W x 11"H x 3"D

30.4cm W x 27.9cm H x 7.6cm D

“Perfect for STAR WARS fans that want a touch of their fandom in their everyday. The front of this wallet features Luke's lightsaber hilt in debossed detail. You'll find "Luke" written in green foil beneath it. The back is covered in faux corduroy. Open the wallet up to find four card slots and one clear slot for an ID with a die-cut lightsaber cutout."

STAR WARS POWER OF THE FORCE ZIP-AROUND WALLET - $40

Zippered closure

Four card slots, die-cut ID window

Foil, applique, debossed, embroidered, PVC, and printed details

Coordinating interior lining

6"W x 4"H

15.2cm W x 10cm H

Loungefly Web-Exclusives

“A classic look meets Samurai style on this exclusive mini backpack! Inspired by traditional Samurai armor, this bag reimagines Darth Vader in a new suit and helmet."

STAR WARS LIMITED EDITION SAMURAI DARTH VADER COSPLAY MINI BACKPACK - $90

Front zipper pocket, side drop pockets

Gunmetal hardware, molded metal charm

Applique, debossed, embroidered, metallic, foil, and printed details

Coordinating lining.

9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D

22.9 cm W x 26.7 cm H x 11.4 cm D

“Don’t let their cuteness fool you – these warriors make fur-ocious allies! Inspired by the adorable Ewoks of Endor, this mini backpack takes a cute and cuddly approach with a design made of fuzzy sherpa. With plenty of room to store your essentials, this accessory will become your go-to companion on your future adventures."

STAR WARS LIMITED EDITION LOGRAY EWOK PLUSH COSPLAY MINI BACKPACK - $90

Adjustable shoulder straps with printed webbing

Front zipper pocket

Side drop pockets

Gold hardware, applique, embroidered, and printed details

Coordinating lining

Coordinating lining 9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D

22.9 cm W x 26.7 cm H x 11.4 cm D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!