Tony Stark for Preschoolers? "Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" Trailer Premieres
Young heroes assemble on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney+ this august!
Get ready for a brand-new generation of armored heroes! Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios have premiered the trailer for Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, a vibrant new animated series designed to introduce preschoolers to the Marvel Universe.
What's Happening:
- Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends premieres on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on August 11th, at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT.
- The first 10 episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets the very next day, August 12, 2025.
- The series will then roll out globally throughout 2025 and 2026.
- This exciting new series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Executive producers Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox lead the team, with James Eason-Garcia as co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon as supervising producer, Ashley Rideout as producer, and Michael Dowding as supervising director.
- The show follows young Tony Stark (voiced by Mason Blomberg), Riri Williams (voiced by Kapri Ladd), and Amadeus Cho (voiced by Aidyn Ahn) as they use their super-genius intellects and unique Iron Suits to protect their city and solve problems. Operating from their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), they are supervised by the superpowered android Vision (voiced by David Kaye) and joined by their loyal pup, Gamma (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), who even has her own Iron Pup suit!
- The series' theme song, Totally Awesome, was written and performed by Grammy-nominated musician Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), with the digital single released on June 27, 2025.
Meet the Team:
- Each "Awesome Friend" brings unique abilities to the team:
- Tony Stark / Iron Man: The leader, he wears an Iron Suit granting flight and super-strength, with his signature Nano-Shield for defense. He embodies creativity and problem-solving.
- Riri Williams / Ironheart: A charming super-genius whose Iron Suit provides flight, super-strength, and a unique Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect others.
- Amadeus Cho / Iron Hulk: Combining intellect with Hulk-inspired traits, his Iron Suit allows flight and super-strength, featuring signature moves like the Iron Boom Clap and Iron Hulk Stomp.
- The series will also feature appearances from Marvel fan favorites like Sam Wilson / Captain America, T’Challa / Black Panther, and Aña Corazon / Iron Spider, who will assist the Iron Friends.
- These characters have been introduced in animated shorts titled Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, starting July 14, 2025, on Disney Jr., Disney Jr. YouTube, Marvel HQ YouTube, and Disney+.
- Kid-friendly antagonists include Ultron (voiced by Tony Hale), Swarm (voiced by Vanessa Bayer), and Absorbing Man (voiced by Talon Warburton), all toned down for the preschool audience while retaining their Marvel Comics roots.
Upcoming Guest Roles:
- Jessica Mendoza (famed ESPN sportscaster and analyst) as Dottie Doubleday, the friendly owner of Dottie Doubleday’s Batting Cages
- Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister, 227) as Granny Williams, Riri’s spunky grandmother who owns a mobile pie truck
- Stephen Tobolowsky (Freakier Friday, Groundhog Day) as Spencer Q. Sweets, the owner of the coolest candy shop in town
- Lauren Tom (Andi Mack, Mulan II) as Helen Cho, Amadeus' enthusiastic and loving mother
- Gary Anthony Williams (known for voice work on Doc McStuffins and Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) as Nuts, one of Ultron's henchbots
- Mo Collins (MADtv, Sheriff Callie's Wild West) as Bolts, the other of Ultron’s hilarious henchbots
