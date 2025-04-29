Rosario Dawson Shares a First Look Photo for the Second Season of “Ahsoka”

Who’s ready for more “Ahsoka”?
Rosario Dawson has shared a first-look image for the upcoming second season of Ahsoka.

  • Rosario Dawson is keeping fans intrigued by announcing that filming for Ahsoka Season 2 has officially begun.
  • She shared a photo of a distinctive shadow outline on Instagram with the caption, "& we're off...to galaxies far, far away....!"
  • Rosario Dawson first portrayed Ahsoka Tano with her iconic white lightsabers in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and later in The Book of Boba Fett.
  • In August 2023, her character starred in a dedicated series that continues the story from the animated Star Wars Rebels, bringing back familiar heroes and villains.
  • While Season 2 of Ahsoka does not yet have an official release date, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

