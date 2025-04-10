Disney+ Exclusive SportsCenter Show “SC+” to Simulcast Select Days on ESPN

Find out when you can catch “SC+” on ESPN.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

SC+, the new Disney+ exclusive SportsCenter show, will now be simulcasting on the network itself on select days.

What’s Happening:

  • Hailing from ESPN’s popular SportsCenter brand, SC+ launched last month exclusively on Disney+.
  • The fast-paced 15 minute show highlights each day's top sports moments, stories, insights and exclusive commentary in a more concise and streamlined format.
  • Now, ESPN viewers will be able to watch a simulcast of the show on ESPN itself – but only on Thursday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Those who want to watch SC+ Saturday-Wednesday will have to tune into Disney+.
  • Weekday editions are hosted by Gary Striewski and Randy Scott, while weekends feature Hannah Storm and Jay Harris after the conclusion of SportsCenter:AM.
  • SC+ is the latest extension of the iconic multiplatform SportsCenter brand that debuted with ESPN’s original network launch on September 7th, 1979.
  • Check out Rebekah’s review of SC+, which she says even caters to a Disney crowd with some clever synergistic touches.

More ESPN News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now