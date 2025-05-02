"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for April 29th

More Disney Parks fun, Mother's Day, "Thunderbolts*," and gearing up for May the 4th Be With You

Barely Necessities Episode 214 – April 29, 2025

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Celebrate Your Disney-Loving Mom this Mother's Day with Gifts from BoxLunch

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show how much you love your mom than with a great gift? Disney holds an incredibly special place in many families, whether that be enjoying the House of Mouse’s wide array of animated hits or memories from unforgettable Disney Parks trips. BoxLunch, a popular fandom-focused retailer, has plenty of incredible Disney-themed items perfect for celebrating happy moments between you and your Mom.

Plant Growing Mother's Day Postcards Now Available at Disney Springs Pop-Up

Disney Springs is starting their Mother’s Day festivities a few weeks earlier with a new Postcards For Mom pop-up.

Presented by AdventHealth, the pop-up allows visitors to pick up and write a free postcard. Located near the AMC Theatres location, the postcard giveaway is the perfect way to get a head start on celebrating your mother.

Playtime Perfection - Princess Tiana Disney Story Doll Arrives at Disney Store

Disney Store is inviting young fans of the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog to recreate the film with the new Princess Tiana Disney Story Doll. The fully poseable Disney Princess figure arrives with Tiana’s iconic green ball gown, her work uniform, two pairs of shoes, a book, plate of beignets, a bag of sugar, and a figure of Naveen as a frog.

Photos: New Mickey & Friends Germany Pavilion Merchandise Now Available at EPCOT

Last month, Disney debuted a collection of Minnie Mouse merchandise for EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion. Now, fans traversing the World Showcase can grab new Mickey Mouse-inspired Deutschland items and more.

Hit the Green This Spring in Style with "Toy Story" Golf Gear Collection From RSVLTS

The celebration of Pixar’s Toy Story continues at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as our favorite fashion brand introduces a wave of themed apparel. This time, they’re hitting the green with Toy Story Golf Gear featuring signature All-Day Polos, Quarter Zips, driver & fairway headcovers, and ball markers.

Photos: Embrace Your Favorite Fandom with New Universal Fan Fest Nights Merchandise

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Guests visiting the event have some incredible shopping opportunities to celebrate stepping into their fan-favorite worlds. Available at the Universal Studio Store near the park’s entrance, the new apparel, accessories, and collectibles feature Fan Fest Nights designs as well as merchandise inspired by the event’s in-world experiences.

Moon Knight Battles the Ferocious Werewolf by Night in New Figure from Sideshow

The latest high-end collectible figure from Marvel and Sideshow depicts Moon Knight battling with the ferocious Werewolf by Night. Two Marvel characters that have seen Disney+ adaptations in recent years are the subject of the new figure from Sideshow features the duo engaged in a dynamic battle.

Countdown to Star Wars Day: Boba Fett Baseball Jersey Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

Today’s reveal is a Boba Fett Baseball Jersey decorated with logos most associated with the menacing bounty hunter. Fans will spot patches of the Mythosaur skull, Boba Fett crest, and ''Boba Fett Bounty Hunter'' placed on the sleeves and hem of the shirt.

Countdown to Star Wars Day: Darth Vader Primalux Costume Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops

This elaborate full costume will transform the wearer into the menacing Sith lord complete with chestplate, helmet, and flowing cape. The deluxe offering comes with a hefty price of $1,299.00 although this includes all ements of the costume, comes packaged in a rolling case with handle, and can also be used as display piece when not being worn.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – April 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Summer Fun "Bluey" Styles From RSVLTS Arrive at Disney Store

What’s better than matching Bluey clothes for the family? Matching Bluey clothes for the family from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The fashion brand has been dressing fans in fun character styles since 2012 and now some of their Bluey designs have made their way over to Disney Store!

Walt Disney World Hints at Possible "Sleeping Beauty" Inspired Annual Passholder Magnet

A new Instagram post from WDW Annual Passholders suggests that the upcoming complimentary magnet for Annual Passholders may be themed around Sleeping Beauty. The video presents an animated storybook with illustrations reminiscent of Sleeping Beauty.

"Doctor Who" Season 1 Coming to DVD and Blu-ray in June

Season 1 of Doctor Who, its first on Disney+, is finally coming to Blu-ray and DVD this summer – a year after the season’s initial airing. This season follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as they travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to the war-torn future worlds.

Celebrate Alien Day with New Limited Edition "Alien: Romulus" Vinyl and CD

In celebration of National Alien Day, Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios have collaborated with Mutant to release two exclusive new musical releases highlighting Alien: Romulus.

Marvel Comics Announces Comic Book Dramatization of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

The Future Foundation is proud to partner with Marvel Comics to produce the first-ever authorized retelling of the Fantastic Four’s early adventures – drawing inspiration from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

She-Hulk Joins the Fantastic Four in New Marvel Legends Figure from Entertainment Earth

She's Big. She's Green. She's Legendary. Pre-orders are now being accepted for the latest Marvel Legends figure, featuring She-Hulk, from Entertainment Earth.

"Thunderbolts*" Merchandise Round Up: Cinema Offerings, Action Figures, Collectibles, and Some Throwbacks

By the end of this week, another Marvel Cinematic Universe film will have rolled into theaters, this time with a handful of ex-villains and anti-heroes at the helm. A new chapter in Marvel’s incredible, ongoing comic-hero saga continues with the arrival of Thunderbolts* and wouldn’t you know it, that means that more movie tie-in merchandise is on the way too.

Disney's Hollywood Studios to Utilize Virtual Queue for Star Wars Day Merchandise Event

Star Wars Day is almost here! For those looking to indulge in some limited-edition merchandise for the annual event, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has you covered.The shopping experience, which will include adult and youth apparel, collectibles, and limited-release pins, will take place at Stage 1 Company Store on Sunday, May 4th.

LEGO Make-and-Take Activity Headed to Walt Disney World and Disneyland for Star Wars Day

Disney Parks Blog has announced a huge list of ways Star Wars fans can celebrate May the 4th. In partnership with LEGO Store, Disney Springs and Downtown Disney will host a free make-and-take activity. The activity will invite guests to build a complimentary Grogu figure in a hover pram.

Hasbro Reveals New Black Series Director Krennic (Dress Uniform) Action Figure from "Andor: A Star Wars Story"

It’s time to get formal with Imperial Military Director Orson Callan Krennic, as he appears in Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Andor: A Star Wars Story, three new episodes of which are arriving on the streaming service this evening. Today the popular toy company Hasbro announced that Director Krennic (in his dress uniform) is coming to The Black Series of six-inch-scale Star Wars action figures.

Interview: Hasbro's Star Wars Team Discusses Its Exciting Toy Announcements at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan

This past weekend at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, I had the opportunity to speak with Hasbro’s product design manager Chris Reiff and brand development manager Jing Houle about the company’s announcements for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines of Star Wars toys.

RSVLTS Revisits Hawkins, Indiana with New Wave of "Stranger Things" Apparel

Horror sci-fi fans are about to revisit Hawkins, Indiana as Netflix (that other streamer) prepares to wrap of the adventures of Stranger Things. Of course, this also means more merchandise is on the way as RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) presents another apparel collection inspired by the show.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Marshal Knight, Laughing Place Staff, Luke Manning, Alex Reif and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

