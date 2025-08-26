Relax in Cinderella's Attic with New Ambience Video Dropped During World Princess Weekl
Immersive yourself in the illustrated land and soundscape!
Get ready to relax and unwind with the immersive sights and sounds of a new Cinderella-themed ambience video just in time for World Princess Week.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of World Princess Week, Disney has debuted a new, lengthy, ambience video on YouTube to help immerse fans into the world of a favorite Disney Princess.
- Designed to look like Cinderella’s Attic Bedroom, this new 8-hour(!) loop features the same still shot for the entire time, but it does evolve with different rays of light coming in through the window.
- Also, some other familiar friends - whether they be mice or birds - tend to drop in and make an appearance and helping with the dress on the form.
- Also, don’t expect any lofi versions of Cinderella tunes. This is just an ambience video, so you might hear some soft music in the distance, but it is mostly what would be heard in and out of the attic through the open window - including birds chirping, wind blowing, and more.
- Take a look in the embedded video below.
- Originally released in 1950, Disney’s animated Cinderella tells the story of a kind-hearted young woman who, despite being mistreated by her step-mother and step-sisters, remains hopeful for a better life, staying optimistic and befriending birds and mice who help her.
- When the King calls for a special ball to help his son find a bride (it was a different time!), Cinderella wants to attend. Though her “family" tries to prevent her, she gets some help from her animal friends and her Fairy Godmother, but she must leave by midnight. As the clock nears twelve, she runs off, leaving only a glass slipper behind. The prince, feeling that this mystery guest was the one for him, calls a search of the whole kingdom to find the girl whose foot fits the glass slipper. Spoiler alert: despite the best efforts of her stepmother, Cinderella is able to try on the slipper and she and the Prince live happily ever after.
- With only Snow White (1937) ahead of her, Cinderella is the second of the official Disney Princesses, followed by Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) who arrived in 1959. It wouldn’t be until 40 years later with the addition of Ariel that we would see another official entry in this group (though there is also a princess in The Black Cauldron).
- World Princess Week celebrates the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. From exciting new product launches to exclusive, one-of-a-kind content, this week will highlight the magic and fun that Disney princesses bring to every part of life and give kids the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, believe in themselves, and discover their own brand of princess magic that lies within them.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com