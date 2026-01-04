New "Pearl Pink" Spirit Jersey Shade Arrives at Walt Disney World

You've seen it before, but now it's a different color!

A new Spirit Jersey has arrived at Walt Disney World, carrying over the common theme of the Spirit Jerseys to a brand new color - Pearl Pink.

Spotted at World of Disney at Disney Springs (but likely coming to other retail locations throughout Walt Disney World) this new Spirit Jersey is similar to others just in the new Pearl Pink shade. Emblazoned across the shoulders you’ll find the Walt Disney World logo, while on the chest plate, you’ll find the Disney “D” with the “Est. 1971” reminding us that this is indicative of the Most Magical Place on Earth - Walt Disney World.

While some might point out the Disney “D” could be considered generic, it is important to remember that unlike Disneyland (which has its own “D”), this common “D” is part of the current Walt Disney World logo. The simple nature of this Spirit Jersey could also suggest that this color will come to other Disney Destinations, like the aforementioned Disneyland Resort, or even Disneyland Paris, where Spirit Jerseys are also sold. You can pick up this new Spirit Jersey for $89.99 plus tax (as of press time).

If this Spirit Jersey is a bit too basic for you, be sure to check out a full line of Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey products, which also includes the trademark Spirit Jersey itself. If you’d like to head to Walt Disney World for yourself to get your hands on this new Pearl Pink shade of the fan-favorite piece of apparel, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

