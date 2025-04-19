Select Star Wars Celebration Japan Merch Available on Amazon

If you’re dying for some Star Wars Celebration Japan merch but couldn’t actually make it to the convention in person, you can now buy select items from the event on Amazon.

Traditionally, Star Wars Celebration exclusive items are only available in person at the convention itself and then perhaps in limited quantity via an official online shop. This year though, for the first time, some items can be purchased on Amazon.

It’s a very select group of items available via Amazon

There is also a logo tumbler available.

An Echo Dot with TIE Fighter stand.

And an ILM 50th Anniversary t-shirt.

