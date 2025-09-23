"Death in Apartment 603": ABC News to Explore Ellen Greenberg's Unsolved Murder Next Week

The docuseries is arriving exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Next week, ABC News Studios will invite viewers into a true-crime deep dive of the tragic murder of 27 year old teacher Ellen Greenburg.

What’s Happening:

Next Monday, September 29th, ABC News Studio will debut Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?.

Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA was just seven months away from her wedding day.

In January 2011, Ellen was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds and 11 bruises.

Her brutal death was somehow treated as a suicide by police, even though her autoposy ruled her death a homicide.

The case was closed, leaving her parents to fight for her case to be reopened for the past 14 years.

In the three part docuseries, ABC News follows Sandee and Josh Greenberg as they fight for justice for their daughter's untimely death.

Throughout the deep dive, viewers will get a rare look into Ellen’s casefile, including her fiancee's 911 call, autopsy reports, photos, and expert analysis.

The show also includes 20+ new interviews with Ellen’s family, friends, a former colleague of her fiancee, neighbors, and more.

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? will be available exclusively on Hulu Disney+

Jimmy Kimmel Live is Back:

After an indefinite hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel will once again return to late night

Jimmy Kimmel Live was initially put on hiatus just a few weeks ago after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr spoke out against Kimmel’s statements surrounding the murder of Charlie Kirk.

was initially put on hiatus just a few weeks ago after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr spoke out against Kimmel’s statements surrounding the murder of Charlie Kirk. Inflamed by Sinclair and Nexstar threatening to pull the show from their ABC affiliate channels, Disney went as far to terminate employees of the late night favorite.

However, Disney announced the show’s return earlier today.

Sinclair owned channels will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! pending further conversations with ABC.

Read More ABC: