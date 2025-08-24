"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Regina King, Timbaland and More to Appear Week of August 25th

Plus André Holland, Christian McBride, Erika Alexander and others join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 25th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 25-29:

Monday, August 25 André Holland ( Love, Brooklyn ) Prime Focus TBA

Tuesday, August 26 Benedict Cumberbatch and Jay Roach ( The Roses ) Erika Alexander ( Invasion ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, August 27 Christian McBride ( Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 ) Ellen Jovin and Brandt Johnson ( Rebel with a Clause ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, August 28 Timbaland ( Stage Zero ) TikTalk with Kevin Droniak Prime Focus TBA

Friday, August 29 Regina King ( Caught Stealing ) Lila Iké ( Treasure Self Love ) Prime Focus TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.