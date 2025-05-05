Is Disney Building a Theme Park in Abu Dhabi?
The answer is expected to be revealed on May 7th.
Is Disney Parks about to announce a theme park (or other entertainment destination)? And could it be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Here’s why it seems plausible.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company could make a big announcement during Wednesday’s Q2 Earnings Call.
- According to ScreamScape, which closely monitors theme park happenings around the world, Disney is reportedly going to be the next major theme park to open in the UAE, which is currently home to Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.
- We don’t typically report on rumors, but this one has added credibility for a number of reasons.
- Entertainment reporter Caroline Reid teased that she received a tip about the project on May 2nd.
- Travel writer Carly Caramanna tweeted today that she is on her way to Abu Dhabi for work right now.
- Yas Island, home to Abu Dhabi’s other theme parks, is holding a 15th anniversary fireworks show on Wednesday, May 7th, the same day as Disney’s earnings call. With Disney’s theme park brand synonymous with nighttime spectaculars, it would be a fitting way to celebrate an upcoming announcement (or it could just be a coincidence).
- We reached out to our reps at Disney for comment and have yet to get a response.
- Despite its glitzy depiction in films and commercials, the UAE is known for a litany of human rights concerns, such as restrictions on freedom of expression, political participation, and LGBTQ+ rights, with arbitrary arrests and detentions also reported.
- While The Walt Disney Company typically shies away from political controversies, it pushed past similar human rights concerns in mainland China during the development and construction of Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in 2016.
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more on this and all your Disney theme park news.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com