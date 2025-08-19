Disneyland Magic Keys Are Back! Inspire and Enchant Keys Back On Sale Next Week
After a brief pause, Disneyland is bringing back Inspire and Enchant Magic Keys for purchase.
After temporarily pausing all Magic Key sales less than a month ago, Disneyland has announced that Inspire and Enchant Keys will return next week.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has announced that the Imagine and Enchant Magic Key annual passes will be available for purchase again beginning Tuesday, August 26, no earlier than 9 a.m. PT, while supplies last.
- The online queue will open for the passes no earlier than 8:45 a.m. PT that same morning.
- To make things easier, Disney has provided a How-To Guide for buying Magic Keys.
- Inspire and Believe Key passes will remain available for renewal at this time.
- Make sure to check out our breakdown of blockout dates for each Magic Key tier level.
More Disneyland Magic Key News:
