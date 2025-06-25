Disneyland Paris Launches New Marvel Gear Inspired By Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Can't go wrong with this new merchandise!

Check out an all-new collection at Disneyland Paris inspired by the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Earth’s greatest heroes with the exclusive new Avengers Campus collection, inspired by the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction.
  • Whether you aspire to don the armor of Iron Man or harness the strength of Captain Marvel, this dynamic line is crafted for those ready to embark on heroic adventures.
  • Featuring a range of high-tech accessories and stylish apparel, each item embodies the vibrant energy of the Avengers universe.

  • Visit Mission Equipment at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park, your official destination for fashionable and mission-ready gear.
  • Additionally, annual pass holders can now enjoy a special discount on their purchases.

Also Coming Up at Disneyland Paris, Meet Artist Jim Shore:

  • Disneyland Paris has revealed that renowned artist Jim Shore will be at the resort on September 23rd for a special signing event.
  • Shore is celebrated for his detailed Disney Traditions collection, which beautifully merges the enchantment of Disney's iconic characters with folk art aesthetics.
  • Collectors can find these figurines at Disney Parks worldwide, serving as delightful mementos of a Disney experience. Attendees at Disneyland Paris will have the unique opportunity to have one of Shore's creations signed by the artist himself.

More On Disneyland Paris:

