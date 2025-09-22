From The Grid to The Globe: TRON: Ares Press Tour Kicks Off in New York City

"TRON: Ares" director and stars dazzle at The Edge in NYC

The TRON: Ares global press tour has officially begun, with director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Gillian Anderson reuniting last night at The Edge in New York.

What’s Happening:

“TRON: Ares" director Joachim Rønning and cast members Jared Leto (also serves as producer), Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson reunited at The Edge in New York yesterday evening to kick off the global press tour for the highly anticipated next chapter of Disney’s “TRON" franchise.

As part of TRON Day, an annual celebration held by fans every September 22, Disney also revealed the upcoming stops on the global publicity tour. Greta Lee kicked things off with press appearances in Seoul, South Korea, on September 15-16.

TRON: Ares Global Publicity Tour locations include stops in New York, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK.

Global Publicity Tour locations include stops in New York, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. With just over two weeks to go until its release, TRON: Ares is ramping up the excitement with a brand-new featurette, offering behind-the-scenes footage and interview snippets from the cast and crew.

About TRON: Ares:

TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025. Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.

follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world. The film stars: Jared Leto as Ares Greta Lee Evan Peters Hasan Minhaj Jodie Turner-Smith Arturo Castro Cameron Monaghan Gillian Anderson Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn



More TRON: Ares News: