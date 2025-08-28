It Is Time! The World's Longest-Running Rafiki's Final Broadway Performance

With a record-breaking tenure of over 9,000 performances, Tshidi Manye will take her final bow as Rafiki in Broadway's The Lion King on August 31, 2025, at the Minskoff Theatre.

As reported by Playbill, Tshidi Manye, the world’s longest-running Rafiki, is stepping away from the iconic Broadway production of The Lion King after a remarkable run that began in 2007. Her final performance is scheduled for this Sunday.

What's Happening:

Tshidi Manye, who first played the role in the Toronto production in 2000, has performed as Rafiki more than 9,000 times. She joined the Broadway company in August 2007.

The role of Rafiki was originated on Broadway by Tsidii Le Loka. A successor to Manye will be announced in the coming week.

The current principal Broadway company features Gavin Lee as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Blakely Slaybaugh as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton

Julie Taymor, the show's director, costume designer, and mask co-designer, holds the record as the first woman to win a Tony for Best Director of a Musical.

Similarly, composer Lebo M and choreographer Garth Fagan are the longest-running Black composer and choreographer in Broadway history.

The musical itself is the highest-grossing entertainment title in box-office history.

Many original artists and craftspeople remain part of the production, including Lindiwe Dlamini, who has been with the musical since its first preview in 1997, and musical director Karl Jurman, who joined in 2005.

If you’ve never seen the Lion King on Broadway, Disney released a creative 360 video on YouTube

What They’re Saying:

Tshidi Manye, Broadway performer of Rafiki: "Here’s the thing. You never leave The Lion King. I’m pretty sure that if they call me two days after I’ve left and say, ‘Tshidi, we want you to come in for a second,’ I will jump and be here, no matter what."

Beyond the Pridelands: A Deeper Look at The Lion King on Broadway

The show's aesthetic is a fusion of human performers and puppetry, with performers visible to the audience, a deliberate choice by director Julie Taymor. This "dual event" allows the audience to see both the actor and the puppet, a hallmark of the show's unique style.

Michael Curry, who co-designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, crafted the intricate animal forms from a variety of materials, including carbon fiber and fiberglass.

The show's lighting design by Donald Holder, which won a Tony Award, is crucial in establishing the vibrant African landscape and dramatic scenes.

While the show features Elton John and Tim Rice's beloved songs from the animated film, the score is significantly expanded.

The creative team added new songs by John and Rice, and a score with additional musical material by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King has been performed in multiple languages across dozens of cities worldwide, with a global gross exceeding that of any other entertainment title.

