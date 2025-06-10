ABC Audio Launching New “Devil in the Dessert” Podcast Expanding on the Story Featured in a Recent Hulu Docuseries
The six-episode series will expand upon the Hulu docuseries “Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert.”
ABC Audio and 20/20 will be launching a new podcast, Devil in the Dessert, hosted by ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman.
What’s Happening:
- The new audio series unravels the tangled life of Hossein Nayeri, the mastermind behind one of the most brutal crimes in California history.
- The story of Devil in the Desert begins in 2012, when a sheriff’s deputy found a woman with her hands bound, wandering in the Mojave Desert. She led authorities to a grisly crime scene where a barbaric attack had taken place on her roommate.
- This moment marked the beginning of international search for Nayeri, stretching from Newport Beach to the Czech Republic and even Iran. Once behind bars, another twist led prosecutors on a second search for Nayeri.
- The six-episode series will expand upon the Hulu docuseries, Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert, by diving deeper into Nayeri’s motives.
- The podcast features exclusive reporting on his previous convictions, extended audio of police tapes and secretly recorded informant calls with his ex-wife, and the audio of the cell phone footage recorded by Nayeri of a prison break executed while he awaited trial.
- Devil in the Dessert premieres Tuesday, June 17th on all your favorite podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify.
More from ABC News:
- Change is happening at ABC News, specifically in regards to Good Morning America. After 26 years in Times Square, the popular morning show will be moving to 7 Hudson Square, the new Disney-owned production facility that opened in the city last fall.
- ABC News is parting ways with senior national correspondent Terry Moran after suspending him over the weekend for a post criticizing the Trump administration.
- A new documentary on Hulu from ABC News Studios will tell the story of the iconic ABC News personality, Barbara Walters. Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything is set for a June 23rd premiere on Hulu.
- Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in honor of Pride Month, a new special shines a light on members of the LGBTQIA+ community who came out later in life.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now