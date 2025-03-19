Her Universe Teams Up with Universal and "Wicked" for thier Annual Comic-Con Fashion Show

The Her Universe fashion show is back for Comic-Con 2025. Teaming up with Universal, the brand will showcase Wicked-themed couture designed by fans from around the US.

Comic-Con Couture:

The “Popular" Her Universe Fashion Show is returning to San Diego Comic-Con for 2025.

This year, the brand is teaming up with Universal Pictures for the competition to celebrate the hit film Wicked .

. Officially dubbed “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations," the annual couture competition invites fans to submit their “geek couture fashion" designs that will be showcased during the event.

The audience and a panel of expert judges will choose one winner, who will get the opportunity to design a special apparel collection with the fandom-focused fashion brand.

Everyone deserves a chance to fly, and if you’d like to take a shot at submitting your designs, you can do so from Friday, March 28 through Monday, April 28. You can find more information about submitting to the competition here

For those looking to attend the Wicked ly fashionable event, the Her Universe Fashion Show will take place at the Seaport Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel on July 24 at 6PM.

Actress and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein returns to host the fan-favorite event.

What They’re Saying:

Ashley Eckstein, Her Universe Founder: “This is going to be our most AMAZAFYING show yet! It is a dream come true to have Universal as our sponsor for this year’s event! After experiencing the first Wicked film in IMAX, I was so inspired both creatively and emotionally. I cannot wait to defy fashion on the runway at San Diego Comic-Con!"

“This is going to be our most AMAZAFYING show yet! It is a dream come true to have Universal as our sponsor for this year’s event! After experiencing the first Wicked film in IMAX, I was so inspired both creatively and emotionally. I cannot wait to defy fashion on the runway at San Diego Comic-Con!" Michelle Rodrigues, VP of Global Franchise Strategy for Universal Products and Experiences: "Wicked's story of empowerment, sisterhood and equality resonates with fans of all ages, and aligns perfectly with what Her Universe stands for within the fan culture. This year's Her Universe Fashion Show will surely defy gravity and we can't wait to see where designers' imaginations take them - the possibilities are unlimited!"

