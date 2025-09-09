The Heist Is On: “Cat's Eye” Gets New Anime Adaptation Later This Month on Hulu

Think “Totally Spies” but anime…

A new anime adaptation of a classic 1980s manga, Cat’s Eye, is coming to Hulu later this month – and the trailer has just dropped.

What’s Happening:

By day, Hitomi, Rui, and Ai run a cafe, but by night these three sisters work as a team of thieves determined to recover their father’s stolen art collection. Balancing their double lives becomes even more difficult as they are relentlessly investigated by Detective Toshio — who doesn’t know his girlfriend is one of the thieves he’s pursuing.

Cat’s Eye originated as a serialized manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1981 to 1985, and was then adapted as an anime series from 1983 to 1985. A series of adaptations and crossovers followed in the years since, leading up to a new manga running from 2010 to 2014.

Now, Cat's Eye is back for a whole new generation with a brand-new anime adaptation, set to premiere with all 12 episodes on Friday, September 26th on Hulu and Disney+

First created by Tsukasa Hojo, the new series stays true to the original manga while also honoring the '80s anime series, with Japanese pop sensation Ado covering the original opening theme song.

The new series stars Mikako Komatsu, Ami Koshimizu, Yumiri Hanamori, Takuya Sato, Yoko Higasa, and Katsuyuki Knoishi.

Interestingly, a French live-action adaptation of Cat’s Eye is also currently awaiting its second season, with the first having premiered at the end of 2024.

