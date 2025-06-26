Marvel's “Iron Man and His Awesome Friends” Premiere Date Announced
A sneak peek of the main title theme song was released today.
The premiere date for Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, the first animated series featuring Iron Man for preschoolers, will premiere on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11th, at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT, with a later airing on Disney Channel.
- The first ten episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets, as well as on Disney Jr. on Demand starting Tuesday, August 12th.
- The series will continue to roll out globally through 2025 and 2026.
Theme Song:
- GRAMMY-nominated artist Mark Hoppus, bassist and founding member of blink-182, has composed the theme song for the series "Totally Awesome."
- A preview of the main title theme song was released today, and Walt Disney Records will launch the digital single on all major streaming platforms tomorrow, June 27th.
Shorts:
- Ahead of the series premiere, animated shorts titled Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will be released starting Monday, July 14th, on Disney Jr., Disney Jr. YouTube, and Marvel HQ YouTube.
- All ten shorts will be available on Disney+ from Tuesday, July 15th.
- These shorts introduce young viewers to key characters and storylines, featuring new additions like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther (T’Challa), and Iron Spider (Aña Corazon), who will assist the Iron Friends in battling villains and embarking on adventures.
What Else is Marvel Up To?
- The highly anticipated final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released.
- In this installment, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing confront their greatest challenge to date as they unite to protect Earth from the formidable threats posed by Galactus and the Silver Surfer.
- This film will hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.
