Grant Access for Preschoolers: A Game-Changer in Youth Sports
Registrations are now open for Preschool Sports Grants through the Every Kid Sports Pass, valid until Fall 2025.
ESPN and Disney Jr. have launched a program for preschoolers in partnership with Every Kid Sports to provide sports grants to families in need.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and Disney Jr. have launched a new initiative for preschoolers in partnership with Every Kid Sports, providing sports grants to families in financial need.
- This collaboration, part of ESPN's Take Back Sports and Disney Jr.'s Let’s Play! campaigns, marks the first time preschoolers can access these grants, available through the Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass.
- This effort highlights Disney's commitment to promoting joy among children, families, and communities.
- Grant registrations are now open for eligible families with children aged three to seven in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and New York.
- Interested applicants can click here to check eligibility and apply.
- Preschool sports registrations in the U.S. average about $80 per sport per season.
- For children aged six to 18, the annual cost of sports participation can exceed $1,000 per child, according to the Aspen Institute.
- In response to these rising expenses, Disney, in collaboration with ESPN and Every Kid Sports, aims to improve access to sports programs for future generations.
What They’re Saying:
- Jess Sims, ESPN college sports reporter: “I am honored to join ESPN and Disney Jr. to encourage preschoolers to get out and play. With youth sports participation declining, due in part to an increase in registration fees, this program will ensure that young kids have the chance to play and experience the incredible benefits and important life lessons that come from playing sports."
- Eleana Fanaika, executive director, Every Kid Sports: “We’re thrilled to team up with Disney Jr. and ESPN to bring the magic of play to preschoolers from income-restricted families. This collaboration is about more than sports — it’s about joy, confidence, and creating those first unforgettable moments that spark a lifelong love of being active and connected."
History of Every Kid Sports:
- Founded in 2010, Every Kid Sports arose from the founders' recognition that financial barriers were hindering children's participation in youth sports.
- United by the belief that every child deserves this opportunity, they have made a significant impact across the United States and are just beginning their mission.
- By adapting to society's changing needs, Every Kid Sports has positioned itself as the leading solution for youth sports participation nationwide.
