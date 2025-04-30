Trailer and Key Art Revealed for Hulu Original Movie “Summer of 69”
“Summer of 69” is set to premiere on Hulu May 9.
Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for its original film, Summer of 69.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for its original film, Summer of 69.
- This marks the feature directorial debut of Jillian Bell, featuring a talented cast that includes Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Matt Cornett, Nicole Byer, and Liza Koshy, among others.
- The film is set to premiere on Hulu on May 9.
Summer of 69 Synopsis:
- A socially awkward high school senior enlists the help of an exotic dancer to win over her long-time crush before graduation.
- This unconventional decision sparks an unexpected friendship, ultimately teaching her valuable lessons about self-confidence, acceptance, and the transition into adulthood.
Cast:
- Chloe Fineman
- Sam Morelos
- Matt Cornett
- Nicole Byer
- Liza Koshy
- Natalie Morales
- Alex Moffat
- Fernando Carsa
- Paula Pell
- Charlie Day
Credits:
- Summer of 69 is directed by Jillian Bell, who worked alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne on the screenplay.
- The production team features Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Jillian Bell, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, and Lucas Carter.
More Entertainment News:
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Celebrates 50 Years
- FX's “Shōgun" Sets Season Two Production Date, First Details Revealed
- New True Crime Podcast From ABC Audio and “20/20" Delves Into the Kidnapping and Murder of Holly Bobo
- Nicole Kidman Returns for Second Season Trailer of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com