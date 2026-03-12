“Sailor Moon” Stage Show “Moon Cosmic Power Make Up!” to Debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights

The DreamWorks Theatre will host a dazzling Sailor Moon celebration show featuring Super Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians.

Anime fans and theme park guests will soon have a chance to experience a magical transformation live on stage. During Universal Fan Fest Nights, a brand-new show inspired by the beloved Sailor Moon franchise will debut inside the DreamWorks Theatre, bringing one of anime’s most iconic heroines into the spotlight.

What’s Happening:

Titled “Moon Cosmic Power Make Up!”, the show invites fans into a dazzling celestial adventure alongside Sailor Moon and her fellow Sailor Guardians for a theatrical celebration of light, friendship, and courage.

Inside the DreamWorks Theatre, guests will step into a vibrant world inspired by the Moon Kingdom, where a powerful darkness threatens the harmony of the cosmos. The show follows Super Sailor Moon as she calls upon the Sailor Guardians to stand together and restore balance.

Throughout the performance, guests are encouraged to join the adventure as Sailor Moon and her allies unite their powers in an uplifting moment of transformation and teamwork.

“Moon Cosmic Power Make Up!” marks the first Sailor Moon–themed show ever presented during Universal Fan Fest Nights, the after-hours event celebrating fandoms across movies, anime, gaming, and sci-fi.

Held at Universal Studios Hollywood, Fan Fest Nights transforms the park into a nighttime celebration of pop culture, featuring special shows, themed experiences, exclusive merchandise, and unique entertainment.

For Sailor Moon fans, the DreamWorks Theatre presentation offers a rare opportunity to see the iconic characters brought to life in a theme park setting, complete with dramatic storytelling, music, and dazzling visual effects.

Since debuting in the early 1990s, Sailor Moon has grown into one of the most influential anime franchises in the world. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, the story follows Usagi Tsukino, a seemingly ordinary girl who discovers she is destined to become Sailor Moon, a magical guardian sworn to protect Earth and the Moon Kingdom.

The series has captivated generations with its blend of magical girl action, emotional storytelling, and themes of friendship, empowerment, and destiny.

“Moon Cosmic Power Make Up!” taps into that legacy by recreating the spirit of the Sailor Guardians’ battle between light and darkness, while giving fans a chance to celebrate their favorite characters together.

As anime continues to grow in popularity worldwide, Universal Fan Fest Nights is leaning into that enthusiasm by spotlighting beloved franchises like Sailor Moon.

Whether guests are longtime followers of the Pretty Guardian herself or simply curious about the magic of the Sailor Guardians, the new show promises a spectacular celestial celebration filled with transformation and teamwork.

