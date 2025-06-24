The All-American Rejects Set to Hit the Stage in San Diego at This Year’s Fandom Party Sponsored by Universal Orlando Resort

The eighth annual Fandom Party will be held at FLOAT in the Hard Rock Hotel on July 24th.

What’s Happening:

The All-American Rejects headline this year's Fandom Party, a highly anticipated event at the premier fan convention hosted by the world's largest fan platform.

Sponsored by Universal Orlando Resort, which recently opened its fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe

The eighth annual Fandom Party is scheduled to be held at FLOAT, located within the Hard Rock Hotel, on Thursday, July 24th, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Fandom Party is the highlight of San Diego's convention week, providing fans with an exciting celebration of pop culture, gaming, music, and community.

This year promises an unforgettable evening of curated, immersive experiences.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy “custom interactions" with Universal's Epic Universe with five remarkable realms for the newly established theme park.

About The All-American Rejects:

The All-American Rejects formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when high school friends Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler teamed up.

They gained fame with their 2005 album, “Move Along," featuring the hit "Dirty Little Secret."

Over the years, the band has released four studio albums, starting with their self-titled debut in 2002, and has performed alongside notable artists like Blink-182 and Bon Jovi.

Known for their catchy rock sound, they have achieved significant chart success with songs like "Gives You Hell" and "Move Along."

