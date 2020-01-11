Disney+ Review: “Jing Hua” (Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Circuit)

by | Jan 11, 2020 11:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

From a Chinese poem that translates to “Flower in the mirror,” Jing Hua is a powerful short film from the Walt Disney Studios Short Circuit program. It has layers of complexity that lend well to repeat viewings and takes you on a journey that can only be described as an outburst of emotion. Inspired by events in Director Jerry Huynh’s life, this award-worthy film feels authentically Chinese and is representative of the wide diversity of talent within Disney’s legendary animation studio.

A Chinese woman is grieving at a grave, her emotions overflowing with nowhere to go but out. She begins performing martial arts in a dizzying outburst that is hypnotizing and heartbreaking. The world around her responds to her emotions with trees blooming and growing as she interacts with them. The poem of the same title is about something you can see but can’t touch, like a flower in a mirror.

The animation style is inspired by Chinese calligraphy and watercolor landscapes. One of the principles of calligraphy is that the brush doesn’t leave the paper and in a similar way, the main character in the short never stops moving. Line art also looks as though it were painted by a brush stroke, with edges fraying and thinning as would happen with a real brush on paper.

This animation style was briefly used in the introduction to Disney’s Mulan, where brush strokes begin to form the Great Wall of China. It’s such a short moment, with the film quickly transitioning to the traditional Disney style. It’s lovely to see it expanded in Jing Hua and updated with modern technology that can more accurately make the short feel like a real moving piece of art.

Jing Hua comes from Technical Director Jerry Huynh, who has leant his talents to Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet. While Jing Hua has a hand-made look, it’s also a technically complex animated project. His experience in this area surely leant itself well to directing such a complicated animated short.

If you’re looking for a piece of modern animation that you can use to convince a friend that animation is art, look no further than Jing Hua. It premieres on Disney+ on January 24th along with fourteen other films from artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios who have been given their first opportunity to direct.

I give Jing Hua 5 out of 5 Magnolia Liliflora Flowers

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend