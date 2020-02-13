Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night 2020 Photo Op Roundup

Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night returned in 2020 and we were at the first event on February 12th (it repeats on February 13th). This love-themed event included many photo ops throughout the park. Here are a few of our favorites from this year’s event.

Mickey & Minnie – Tomorrowland

1 of 2

WALL-E – Tomorrowland

Wreck-It Ralph – Tomorrowland

Aladdin – it’s a small world

Tangled – Fantasyland Theater

Winnie the Pooh – Critter Country

Lady and the Tramp – Main Street

And our absolute favorite was the D23 Walt and Lilian Tempus Fugit gallery in the Golden Horseshoe, a celebration of the couple’s 30th anniversary celebration that took place a few days before Disneyland opened to the public. Click here to read more about the event.

1 of 11

This special hard-ticket event repeats on February 13th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sweetheart’s Night debuted in 2019 and this year’s event seems like another big success.