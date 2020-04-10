Disney Legends Quiz: Kurt Russell

The horse in "The Horse in the Gray Flannel Suit" is named after a stomach settling pilled called? Aspercel Nomoreache Everwell Cid Correct! Wrong!

Kurt's first Disney role was as Whitey in this film: Eagle Scouts Mosby's Marauders Follow Me Boys Homeward Bound Correct! Wrong!

"The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," might have an amazing memory, but do you remember the main character's name? Denny Rosen Dex Riggles Daniel Rice Dexter Riley Correct! Wrong!

Kurt stars as Herb Brooks, a player turned coach in this movie about the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team: Olympic Gold Miracle The Cold War Miracle on Ice Correct! Wrong!

What movie is this? The Horse in the Gray Flannel Suit The Strongest Man in the World Superdad Sky High Correct! Wrong!

Which character did Kurt voice in "The Fox and the Hound?" Copper the hound Tod the fox Correct! Wrong!

As a hero, he's known as 'The Commander' but what is his civilian name? Will Stronghold Will Rogers Steve Stronghold Steve Rogers Correct! Wrong!

True or False? "Guns in the Heather" was originally a 3-part TV special that was edited into one film for its European release. True False Correct! Wrong!

Kurt and actress Kathleen Cody share the screen for the first time in this film: The Neighbors are Aliens Chrarley and the Angel The House is Alive Leanora and the Queen Correct! Wrong!

True or False: Kurt's real life partner, Goldie Hawn also had a role in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band?" True False Correct! Wrong!

In "The Barefoot Executive," Steve's chimpanzee pal has quite the knack for selecting what? The next hot product Profitable stocks The newest fashion trends Hit TV shows Correct! Wrong!

True or False? "Superdad" is a sequel to "Charley and the Angel" True False Correct! Wrong!

In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Ego was ultimately what? A King A Sun A Planet God Correct! Wrong!

Following "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," our silly scientist creates an invisibility spray in this film: Success Unseen Going, Going, GONE! Now You See Him, Now You Don't Where Did He Go? Correct! Wrong!