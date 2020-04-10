We love Disney Legend Kurt Russell! We discovered some interesting movies when researching his Disney film career. How much do you know about these Kurt Russell Disney classics?
The horse in "The Horse in the Gray Flannel Suit" is named after a stomach settling pilled called?
Kurt's first Disney role was as Whitey in this film:
"The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," might have an amazing memory, but do you remember the main character's name?
Kurt stars as Herb Brooks, a player turned coach in this movie about the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team:
What movie is this?
Which character did Kurt voice in "The Fox and the Hound?"
As a hero, he's known as 'The Commander' but what is his civilian name?
True or False? "Guns in the Heather" was originally a 3-part TV special that was edited into one film for its European release.
Kurt and actress Kathleen Cody share the screen for the first time in this film:
True or False: Kurt's real life partner, Goldie Hawn also had a role in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band?"
In "The Barefoot Executive," Steve's chimpanzee pal has quite the knack for selecting what?
True or False? "Superdad" is a sequel to "Charley and the Angel"
In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Ego was ultimately what?
Following "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," our silly scientist creates an invisibility spray in this film:
True or False? Kurt played computer engineer Kevin Flynn 1982's "Tron."
Disney Legends Quiz — Kurt Russell