Disney Legends Quiz: Kurt Russell

by | Apr 10, 2020 10:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

We love Disney Legend Kurt Russell! We discovered some interesting movies when researching his Disney film career. How much do you know about these Kurt Russell Disney classics?

The horse in "The Horse in the Gray Flannel Suit" is named after a stomach settling pilled called?
The horse in
Correct!
Wrong!

Kurt's first Disney role was as Whitey in this film:
Kurt's first Disney role was as Whitey in this film:
Correct!
Wrong!

"The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," might have an amazing memory, but do you remember the main character's name?
Correct!
Wrong!

Kurt stars as Herb Brooks, a player turned coach in this movie about the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team:
Kurt stars as Herb Brooks, a player turned coach in this movie about the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team:
Correct!
Wrong!

What movie is this?
What movie is this?
Correct!
Wrong!

Which character did Kurt voice in "The Fox and the Hound?"
Which character did Kurt voice in
Correct!
Wrong!

As a hero, he's known as 'The Commander' but what is his civilian name?
As a hero, he's known as 'The Commander' but what is his civilian name?
Correct!
Wrong!

True or False? "Guns in the Heather" was originally a 3-part TV special that was edited into one film for its European release.
True or False?
Correct!
Wrong!

Kurt and actress Kathleen Cody share the screen for the first time in this film:
Kurt and actress Kathleen Cody share the screen for the first time in this film:
Correct!
Wrong!

True or False: Kurt's real life partner, Goldie Hawn also had a role in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band?"
True or False: Kurt's real life partner, Goldie Hawn also had a role in
Correct!
Wrong!

In "The Barefoot Executive," Steve's chimpanzee pal has quite the knack for selecting what?
In
Correct!
Wrong!

True or False? "Superdad" is a sequel to "Charley and the Angel"
True or False?
Correct!
Wrong!

In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Ego was ultimately what?
In
Correct!
Wrong!

Following "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," our silly scientist creates an invisibility spray in this film:
Following
Correct!
Wrong!

True or False? Kurt played computer engineer Kevin Flynn 1982's "Tron."
True or False? Kurt played computer engineer Kevin Flynn 1982's
Correct!
Wrong!

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

Disney Legends Quiz — Kurt Russell I got %%score%% of %%total%% right
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

