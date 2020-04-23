CONTEST: So This Is Love Giveaway

We are partnering with the Disney Book Group for a special So This is Love giveaway. This twisted tale asks the question; What if Cinderella never tried on the glass slipper? You can check out our review of the book here.

One Winner Receives:

A copy of So This is Love

A Cinderella storybook replica journal

Giveaway open to US addresses only.

Prizing and samples provided by Disney Book Group

About So This is Love:

Unable to prove that she’s the missing princess, and unable to bear life under Lady Tremaine any longer, Cinderella attempts a fresh start, looking for work at the palace as a seamstress. But when the Grand Duke appoints her to serve under the king’s visiting sister, Cinderella becomes witness to a grand conspiracy to take the king—and the prince—out of power, as well as a longstanding prejudice against fairies, including Cinderella’s own Fairy Godmother. Faced with questions of love and loyalty to the kingdom, Cinderella must find a way to stop the villains of past and present . . . before it’s too late.