Stance Honors 25th Anniversary of Pixar with Collectible Character-Inspired Socks

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Pixar Animation’s film about a group of sentient toys made its big screen debut? Audiences instantly fell in love with the unique take on the joys of being a child and what makes our toys so special. Since then Pixar has delivered more than a dozen stories and hundreds of wonderful characters, and Stance is honoring the studio with a collection of new socks inspired by five iconic films and one curious mascot.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

In honor of Pixar’s 25th Anniversary, Stance is showcasing highlights from a few of their most iconic films with stripped down designs of main characters to honor the art behind the animation process. The Pixar Big Box Set brings all of the collection together with 2 exclusive pins and another big, beautiful secret character in limited-edition packaging that's sure to delight fans of all ages.

Wall•E captures everyone's favorite outer space adventurer in an eye-catching yellow on Stance’s combed cotton crew construction.

Sully and Boo highlights two favorite ferocious friendlys from 2001's Monsters, Inc on a combed cotton crew construction.

Up captures the film's unlikely hero as he takes to the sky with a grip of multi-colored balloons on our combed cotton crew construction.

ARMY MEN

Army Men captures just that as the platoon from Toy Story does their thing in our most appropriate military green.

FINDING NEMO

One of the most popular styles in the collection, Finding Nemo finds the stars of the hit comedy, Dory and Nemo, being sized up for sampling by Bruce the Shark's sharpest incisors, atop a cool combed cotton construction.