Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 31: Mando Mania with Guest Lacey Gilleran

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #31: Mando Mania with Guest Lacey Gilleran

Date: September 23rd, 2020 (recorded September 22nd)

Host Mike Celestino welcomes this week’s guest Lacey Gilleran of Resistance Broadcast and Star Wars News Net to talk about her history with the Star Wars franchise, the #MakeSolo2Happen campaign, and their mutual excitement for the second season of “The Mandalorian.” Plus, Star Wars headlines and more!

