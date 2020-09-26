The Sweep Spot Ep. #294 – Disneyland Halloween Stories with Jim Korkis

We welcome back Disney historian and prolific author Jim Korkis to discuss Halloween at Disneyland, with the Haunted Mansion, Walt Disney, and Ray Bradbury included! Jim’s latest books debuting momentarily are The Vault of Walt Volume 9: Halloween Edition and Hidden Secrets of the Disney Cruise Line. We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort, as always.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com