TV Recap: “The Simpsons” Season 32, Episode 11 – “The Dad-Feelings Limited”

by | Jan 4, 2021 12:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of new episodes of The Simpsons on the FOX network. This week’s episode, the 11th installment of the long-running animated sitcom’s 32nd season, is entitled “The Dad-Feelings Limited,” a reference to the 2007 Wes Anderson film The Darjeeling Limited.

Chalkboard gag: None.

Couch gag: None.

We open at Comic Book Guy’s (voiced by Hank Azaria) apartment above the Android’s Dungeon comic book shop, where he and his wife Kumiko (Jenny Yokobori) are enjoying breakfast burritos and scones. Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (Julie Kavner) Simpson bang on the door of the closed shop below, wanting to buy birthday presents for the multiple parties they are attending that day. Homer grabs some free newspapers as gifts and they leave, while CBG and Kumiko head out for a Sunday together. They enjoy tea in silence, and we cut to the Simpsons at a birthday party, where Bart (Nancy Cartwright) bounces in an inflatable castle. CBG and Kumiko dance at an outdoor concert while the Simpsons attend a noisy arcade, etc. “I need to be around grown-ups,” says an exhausted Marge.

Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer) shows up for a last-minute dinner invitation that turns out to be a scam to get him to babysit Maggie, while Marge and Homer go to Moe’s Tavern for a trivia night, where they join CBG and Kumiko’s team. Moe (Azaria again) hosts trivia, but CBG doesn’t know any of the sports or vacuum cleaner-related questions, so he finds the Simpson parents to be surprisingly helpful in coming up with the answers. Their team “Han Shot First” and CBG toasts to “fat guys with hot wives.” Marge and Kumiko bond over wearing ponchos while their husbands eat dinner. She invites her new friend over to show off her housekeeping tips, but Kumiko is at a loss when tasked with taking care of Maggie. “I don’t know anything about babies except how to dress like one!” She ends up being a natural at calming Maggie with her singing voice, and she runs home to demand CBG impregnate her at once.

CBG doesn’t want children to play with his toys, but is almost seduced by Kumiko’s “sexy Gremlin” cosplay. He resists and the couple disagree about the future of their relationship. At the Simpson home, Marge and Homer discuss Kumiko’s baby fever via her Instagram posts. Homer is jealous of CBG’s child-free existence, and agrees to help Marge convince CBG to have a child. “Anything to destroy their paradise.” They meet CBG and Kumiko at a cemetery movie showing of Forward to the Past, where Bart and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) try to act convincingly appealing as model children. CBG gets upset that the kids are on their phones during the film. “Tonight you watch a screen that is un-swipeable.” Meanwhile, Marge and Homer get cozy in a fancy crypt they discover in the cemetery. Lisa and Bart are surprised by how much they enjoyed the movie, and CBG discovers the joy of introducing young audiences to the media he loves.

Home and Marge find themselves locked in the crypt, and are horrified to discover smooth jazz being piped in via the internal PA system. CBG regales Bart and Lisa with Forward to the Past trivia, and changes his mind about wanting children. At that point the kids realize their parents are missing, and the group sets out in search of Homer and Marge. Bart theorizes that they have become zombies, and his fears are seemingly confirmed by groans coming out of the crypt. CBG fails in his effort to comfort the children and runs away before Marge and Homer break free of the crypt. CBG retreats to his father’s dismal mansion, where he hangs his head in shame. Homer and Marge console Kumiko, who says she hates them for giving her “a taste” of motherhood and demands they make it right by bringing back her husband.

Marge and Homer travel to the CBG family home and meet his father. “You may refer to me as Postage Stamp Fellow.” A Wes Anderson parody history of CBG’s family gives us a Royal Tenenbaums-esque chronicling of the character’s elaborate family tree. Marge talks to CBG about coming home to Kumiko, though he only wants to sort his comic book collection. More Wes Anderson-style animation tells the story of CBG’s time playing little-league baseball, and the day his dad failed to show up to watch the big game. Young CBG gets tossed into a dumpster by his teammates, where he discovers his love of comics. Marge confronts Postage Stamp Guy about his past and the father and son reconcile over a Sandy Koufax-autographed baseball. They have a catch with the collectible still in its pointy glass case. “Well, maybe Comic Book Guy won’t be so afraid to be a father… sucker,” comments Homer. CBG returns to Kamiko dressed as Mr. Beaver from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and the episode ends with a tribute to Rushmore via the song “Ooh La La” by the Faces. Over the end credits, we see a series of Wes Anderson-type portraits of the Simpson family members.

The Simpsons airs Sunday nights on FOX.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed