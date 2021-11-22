Photos: Christmas Celebration Returns to SeaWorld San Diego with Decorations, Entertainment, Food, Characters

The 2021 holiday season has been arriving at Southern California’s theme parks over the past couple weeks, and SeaWorld San Diego is no exception.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration began on Friday, November 12, and as guests enter the park they’ll see some festive and colorful decorations lining the pathways, as well as a number of Christmas trees with ornaments.

At Santa’s Christmas Village, guests can pose for photos with snowmen outside the entrance, wait in line to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas, shop for plenty of holiday-themed merchandise, or even meet some favorite friends from Sesame Street.

Over in Rudolph’s Christmastown, there’s a handful of fun photo-op backdrops featuring familiar characters from the famous 1964 Rankin & Bass Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer animated television Christmas special, plus a performance stage, holiday treats available at food kiosks, and even a dedicated Rudolph gift shop called the Holly Jolly Marketplace.

New shows for the 2021 Christmas Celebration include “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” (“Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Sesame Street in Mission Bay Theater”) and “Santa’s Circus” (“The magic of Christmas will come alive at Santa’s Circus, an interactive family-friendly show with breathtaking stunts, illusion, comedy, and everything that you love about Christmas”). Plus, on select nights guests wishing for a white Christmas can enjoy the magical moment “Snowfall at Jingle Bell Square.”

And you won’t want to leave SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration without picking up some official merchandise on your way out, like apparel, snow globes, and stockings themed to the park and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration runs from now through Sunday, January 2. Be sure to visit SeaWorld’s official website for more information and to purchase advance tickets.

