Funko Pop! Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Collectibles

For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home. Whether you love movies, television, theme parks or comics, we're here to bring you some of the most recent and popular Funko collectibles!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Pop! Moana (Gold) with Pin – Ultimate Princess Collection | Funko

Pop! Pin Mickey Mouse | Funko

Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Encanto Bruno Madrigal Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Valentines Ahsoka Pop! Vinyl Figure

Gamorrean Fighter Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary PhilharMagic Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Captain Hook on Peter Pan Flight Ride Pop! Vinyl Vehicle

Ezra Funko Pop! Pin – The Haunted Mansion – Special Edition

Abominable Snowman Funko Pop! Pin – Matterhorn Bobsleds – Limited Edition

If you love what you see here and want more, check out our Funko archives for merchandise, articles and news.