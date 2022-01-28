Photos/Video: Peanuts Celebration Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm with Marcie, a New Stage Show, and More

by | Jan 28, 2022 2:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

It’s that time of year again– Knott’s Peanuts Celebration has returned to Knott’s Berry Farm, and has brought along with it a never-before-seen character, a new stage show, and all the food, fun, and attractions you would expect from “California’s Original Theme Park.”

The centerpiece of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration 2022 is the all-new “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” show on the Calico Mine Stage. This performance is reminiscent of the 1950s TV series This Is Your Life, but with noticeably more musical numbers and a decidedly Peanuts spin.

Watch "It's Your Life, Charlie Brown" NEW FULL SHOW during Peanuts Celebration 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

One of the older Peanuts Celebration shows, “The Music Goes ‘Round and Around” (introduced during the 2019 iteration of the event) has now been relocated to Camp Snoopy Theater and given an eye-catching new classroom-inspired backdrop.

Watch "The Music Goes 'Round and Around" FULL SHOW 2022 during Peanuts Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm:

Upon entering Knott’s Berry Farm, Peanuts Celebration guests will notice festive decorations up around the front of the park, plus an attractive meet-and-greet location for our favorite beagle Snoopy, interactive photo ops, and colorful character cut-outs of the Peanuts gang spread out all over the park.

More Peanuts characters that can be spotted around Knott’s Berry Farm include Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, Linus Van Pelt Schroeder, Franklin, and Pig Pen. Guests can also learn to draw many of the famous Peanuts characters in the Bird Cage Theatre, and the Grand Sierra Railroad still hosts its “Beagle Bonanza” overlay starring Snoopy and his cousins. Over on the Boardwalk, KNOT Radio is spinning some Peanuts-inspired tunes.

The friendly new walkaround character Marcie first appeared in the Peanuts comic strip over 50 years ago, but she hasn’t shown up at Knott’s Berry Farm until now! Fans can meet and greet with Marcie through the day in Camp Snoopy.

In the Calico Town Hall, a new exhibit has been installed informing visitors of the relationship between Charles M. Schulz’s work and environmental concerns, as depicted in selections from Peanuts comic strips through the decades.

As far as merchandise goes, Knott’s is once again offering a t-shirt and pin combo for an affordable price, plus guests can grab a Snoopy popcorn bucket, Snoopy ear hats, and other collectible goodies around the park. Food-wise, we tried the very yummy Grande Mac Sloppy Joe with Mac & Cheese, but there’s also themed pizza, chicken, desserts, and even a Peanut Butter & Jelly Cheeseburger available.

Peanuts Celebration is a really fun experience overall for guests of all ages, but one of our favorite details in Camp Snoopy was this “Child to Teacher Translator,” which lets you hear what you’d sound like as an off-screen adult character in one of the animated Charlie Brown television specials.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration runs daily from now through Sunday, March 6 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information be sure to visit Knott’s official website.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed