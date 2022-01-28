Photos/Video: Peanuts Celebration Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm with Marcie, a New Stage Show, and More

It’s that time of year again– Knott’s Peanuts Celebration has returned to Knott’s Berry Farm, and has brought along with it a never-before-seen character, a new stage show, and all the food, fun, and attractions you would expect from “California’s Original Theme Park.”

The centerpiece of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration 2022 is the all-new “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” show on the Calico Mine Stage. This performance is reminiscent of the 1950s TV series This Is Your Life, but with noticeably more musical numbers and a decidedly Peanuts spin.

Watch "It's Your Life, Charlie Brown" NEW FULL SHOW during Peanuts Celebration 2022 at Knott's Berry Farm:

One of the older Peanuts Celebration shows, “The Music Goes ‘Round and Around” (introduced during the 2019 iteration of the event) has now been relocated to Camp Snoopy Theater and given an eye-catching new classroom-inspired backdrop.

Watch "The Music Goes 'Round and Around" FULL SHOW 2022 during Peanuts Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm:

Upon entering Knott’s Berry Farm, Peanuts Celebration guests will notice festive decorations up around the front of the park, plus an attractive meet-and-greet location for our favorite beagle Snoopy, interactive photo ops, and colorful character cut-outs of the Peanuts gang spread out all over the park.

1 of 18

More Peanuts characters that can be spotted around Knott’s Berry Farm include Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Lucy Van Pelt, Linus Van Pelt Schroeder, Franklin, and Pig Pen. Guests can also learn to draw many of the famous Peanuts characters in the Bird Cage Theatre, and the Grand Sierra Railroad still hosts its “Beagle Bonanza” overlay starring Snoopy and his cousins. Over on the Boardwalk, KNOT Radio is spinning some Peanuts-inspired tunes.

1 of 16

The friendly new walkaround character Marcie first appeared in the Peanuts comic strip over 50 years ago, but she hasn’t shown up at Knott’s Berry Farm until now! Fans can meet and greet with Marcie through the day in Camp Snoopy.

1 of 7

In the Calico Town Hall, a new exhibit has been installed informing visitors of the relationship between Charles M. Schulz’s work and environmental concerns, as depicted in selections from Peanuts comic strips through the decades.

1 of 5

As far as merchandise goes, Knott’s is once again offering a t-shirt and pin combo for an affordable price, plus guests can grab a Snoopy popcorn bucket, Snoopy ear hats, and other collectible goodies around the park. Food-wise, we tried the very yummy Grande Mac Sloppy Joe with Mac & Cheese, but there’s also themed pizza, chicken, desserts, and even a Peanut Butter & Jelly Cheeseburger available.

1 of 11

Peanuts Celebration is a really fun experience overall for guests of all ages, but one of our favorite details in Camp Snoopy was this “Child to Teacher Translator,” which lets you hear what you’d sound like as an off-screen adult character in one of the animated Charlie Brown television specials.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration runs daily from now through Sunday, March 6 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information be sure to visit Knott’s official website.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning