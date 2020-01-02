Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Gets Her Father’s Character Using New Instagram Disney Filter

If you’ve been on social media at all in the past few days, you’ve probably seen the new Instagram filter that tells you which Disney character you are. Well, Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, used the filter and the character she got just perfect.

Zelda got the Genie from Disney’s Aladdin, a character her father famously voiced. Robin, a Disney Legend, passe away at the age of 63 in August 2014.

Zelda isn’t the only celebrity to test out the new Disney filter. Olaf himself, Josh Gad, tried it out. Though his result was not quite as magical.

Um. Okay. Not what I was expecting. Hey @TheEllenShow – any thoughts here? pic.twitter.com/bLxgr0kwgI — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 30, 2019

Rather than getting the lovable snowman he voices in Disney’s Frozen and its recently released sequel, Gad was given Dory from Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Ellen DeGeneres, who voices the forgetful fish, hilarious replied to the result…

I hope this made yolaf. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2019

And that’s not all. Spider-Man even got in on the fun. Tom Holland tried out the new filter and got a familiar result.

While Holland is more accustomed to spider powers, I’m sure he doesn’t mind the powers of the Genie instead. He also went the live-action route and tagged Will Smith, who played the character in Disney’s recent live-action remake of Aladdin. Holland and Smith also recently worked together on the new animated film Spies in Disguise.

Have you checked out the new Disney filter on Instagram? Let us know who you got!