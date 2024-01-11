Disney CEO Bob Iger Opened the Tech and Data Showcase for Advertisers at CES in Las Vegas With a Video Message

According to Deadline, Disney CEO Bob Iger opened the Tech and Data Showcase for advertisers at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday with a video message. This was followed by updates from Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro.
What’s Happening:
- Iger said: “We know from a century of experience that when we marry our exceptional creativity with our relentless commitment to innovation, the results are never less than extraordinary. The possibilities before us have never been more exciting, and I’m so pleased for you to hear from the team today about the trails they’re blazing.”
- Following the message, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro walked on stage, highlighting initiatives across technology, advertising, and content.
- Ads will be a large part of continuing to make a profit and stream with Disney+ by the end of the year.
- Disney+ has reached $150 million in global subscribers in the last quarter, but they're still questioning the financial state of the business.
- Rita Ferro stated that the Disney tech stack was “intentionally built for streaming” many years ago.
- “We’re not renting or borrowing our technology,” she said. “It’s no one else’s technology. We own it. And unlike others, who recently decided to get into the advertising business as part of their business strategy, Disney is in it from the beginning.”
- According to Ferro, half of new subscribers are choosing the ad-supported version, and she stated that the balance “speaks to the combined quality of our user experience, our content, and our advertising.”
- There were new offerings announced during the event, including Disney’s first “shoppable” experience, Gateway Shop, and partnerships with Innovid and Lucid Impact Measurement by Cint.
- There will also be a tech-enabled product it dubs Magic Words that "enables brands to target specific scenes, moments, and characters from across the company’s array of networks, studios, and platforms.”
- “Through the power of this context, brands can capture a specific moment, mood, or emotion and personalize your messaging around that emotion,” Ferro said. “We believe the combination of being able to reach the right audience in just that right moment or mood has the potential to be magic.”
- Ferro said the Magic Words feature is currently “in discovery" and will be available by the end of the year.