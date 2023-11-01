Disney Animation’s Wish Wednesdays Unveil Third Song “Welcome to Rosas”

Disney Animation’s Wish Wednesdays unveil the third song “Welcome to Rosas”.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the talented cast of Wish .

The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true.

Asha (voice of DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation’s artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence. “As the opening song in the film, ‘Rosas’ is intended to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide of all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer,” said Rice. “It’s super fun and full of energy and carries the audience into the kingdom of wishes.”

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17 on all streaming platforms.

