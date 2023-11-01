Disney Animation’s Wish Wednesdays Unveil Third Song “Welcome to Rosas”

Disney Animation’s Wish Wednesdays unveil the third song “Welcome to Rosas”.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Music Group today released “Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and the talented cast of Wish.
- Now available on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers, “Welcome to Rosas” is the third of five songs being revealed as part of a weekly Wish Wednesdays music campaign ahead of the film’s launch in U.S. theaters on November 22.
- The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true.
- Asha (voice of DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation’s artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence. “As the opening song in the film, ‘Rosas’ is intended to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide of all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer,” said Rice. “It’s super fun and full of energy and carries the audience into the kingdom of wishes.”
- The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available November 17 on all streaming platforms.
- Fans can pre-order the CD here and the vinyl here.
Behind-the-Scenes Video:
What They're Saying:
- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film. “I would describe the songs as fun, emotional and heartfelt,” said Michaels. “We had to cover a lot of ground for Wish lyrically, so a lot of the songs are rhythmically whimsical and intentional.
- “‘Welcome to Rosas’ is the first song you hear from the movie,” continued Michaels. “I've always loved Disney welcome songs like ‘Frozen [“For the First Time in Forever”] and Encanto [“The Family Madrigal“]. It really just sets up where you are and where you're going.”