“Wastelanders” Update Introduced to “Marvel Future Flight”

 Get a rundown of what’s new in the latest update to the Marvel game.
by |
Tags: , ,

Netmarble has introduced a new update for Marvel Future Flight, featuring Wastelanders themed costumes and content updates.

What’s Happening:

  • New uniforms have been introduced for Hawkeye (Wastelanders) and Bullseye (Wastelanders) as part of this update.
  • Character tier upgrades are now available for Hawkeye, Bullseye, and Gambit – all to Tier-4 with new Striker Skills.
  • In addition, Baron Zemo and Crossbones will receive Awakened Potential and Transcended Potential with new Awakened Skills.
  • The new Sector 14 for the Dispatch Mission is now available. Composed of five stages, agents will have the opportunity to experience the Dispatch Mission at a higher difficulty level and receive Tier-4 Materials as rewards. Agents can equip brand-new Winter Season costumes for Sharon Rogers (Arctic Warrior) and Gambit (X-Men Year-End Party).
  • Additionally, the Winter Season Token Shop is now open, offering various rewards.
  • The latest update features improvements for Sword Enchant, where agents can now unlock the max amount for Enchantment and awaken all Swords at once. The Auto-Dismantle feature for Swords has been improved as well.
  • The Friendly Match feature has been added to the Otherworld Battle as part of this update.
  • With over 150 million players across the globe, Marvel Future Flight is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.

More Marvel News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning