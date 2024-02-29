Special Event in Celebration of Disney’s “Wish” Taking Place March 8th and 9th at the Astra Lumina Experience in Los Angeles

There is a special event that will take place at the Astra Lumina Experience in Los Angeles, all in celebration of Disney’s Wish. There will be sing-alongs, special photo opportunities, themed activities, the chance to win prizes, and more. Tickets are available for this event, which is open to the public.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Disney’s Wish on Digital and Blu-ray, Disney will offer Astra Lumina guests an exclusive celebration of the new animated adventure.
  • Upon completing the enchanting journey among the stars, attendees are invited to sing-along to the captivating songs from Disney’s Wish, participate in wondrous themed activities and giveaway opportunities, capture memorable moments with immersive photo opps, and make a wish with Asha at a special wishing well.
  • The Wish activation will take place over the final weekend of the Astra Lumina experience in Los Angeles, and tickets can be  purchased here.
  • All guests with a ticket are welcome to participate in the Wish activities.
  • Disney’s Wish is now available at Digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango), and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12.

When and Where:

  • Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 9:00 p.m.)
  • South Coast Botanic Garden 26300, Crenshaw Blvd  Los Angeles, CA 90274

