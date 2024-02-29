Special Event in Celebration of Disney’s “Wish” Taking Place March 8th and 9th at the Astra Lumina Experience in Los Angeles

There is a special event that will take place at the Astra Lumina Experience in Los Angeles, all in celebration of Disney’s Wish. There will be sing-alongs, special photo opportunities, themed activities, the chance to win prizes, and more. Tickets are available for this event, which is open to the public.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Disney’s Wish on Digital and Blu-ray, Disney will offer Astra Lumina guests an exclusive celebration of the new animated adventure.

on Digital and Blu-ray, Disney will offer Astra Lumina guests an exclusive celebration of the new animated adventure. Upon completing the enchanting journey among the stars, attendees are invited to sing-along to the captivating songs from Disney’s Wish , participate in wondrous themed activities and giveaway opportunities, capture memorable moments with immersive photo opps, and make a wish with Asha at a special wishing well.

, participate in wondrous themed activities and giveaway opportunities, capture memorable moments with immersive photo opps, and make a wish with Asha at a special wishing well. The Wish activation will take place over the final weekend of the Astra Lumina experience in Los Angeles, and tickets can be purchased here

All guests with a ticket are welcome to participate in the Wish activities.

activities. Disney’s Wish is now available at Digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango), and will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12.

When and Where:

Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 9:00 p.m.)

South Coast Botanic Garden 26300, Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90274