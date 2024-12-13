“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Sound Designer Acknowledges Star Tours Audio Homage In Disney+ Series

Multiple Star Tours Easter Eggs have been spotted in the show.

As eagle-eyed (and eared) fans have already noticed, the new Lucasfilm live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is chock full of references to the beloved Disney Parks attraction Star Tours. And today, the official Star Wars Instagram account released a video interview with series sound designer David W. Collins acknowledging one of them that was delivered in audio form.

What’s happening:

A new Instagram video starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew sound designer David W. Collins (who has also worked on The Mandalorian , The Bad Batch , Willow , and more for Lucasfilm) acknowledges a fan-discovered audio nod to the Star Tours attraction at Disney theme parks around the world.

sound designer David W. Collins (who has also worked on , , , and more for Lucasfilm) acknowledges a fan-discovered audio nod to the Star Tours attraction at Disney theme parks around the world. Other Star Tours references and Easter Eggs on the show have included an RX-series pilot droid serving as a school bus driver on the planet At Attin (see the image above) and a Starspeeder ship among the vessels docked at Port Borgo (see the Instagram post from our friends at “Blast Points” embedded below).

What they’re saying:

David W. Collins: “You caught me. When I was asked by Jon Watts and Chris Ford to make a chime as the students are exiting the bus on their way to school, I loaded up my synthesizer with a very chimy-sounding patch, and I started playing things. [I] eventually found myself going, Dee-da-da-da-dum,’ and I thought, ‘Well, that’s just me riding Star Tours a million times as a kid. Very good ear. That is absolutely an homage to Star Tours.”

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are currently available to stream via Disney+, with more coming each Tuesday evening over the next five weeks.

Related Posts: