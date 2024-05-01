Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Confirms First Group of Celebrity Guests

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has started announcing celebrity guests that will be a part of the big event. Starwars.com has revealed the first list of celebrity guests.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has shared the first list of confirmed celebrity guests for the event taking place April 18–20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.

An Academy Award-winning artist who also serves as senior vice president and executive design director, will be there, too. Recently, Chiang has served as production designer on several Star Wars live-action series, including and . Ashley Eckstein: The voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will appear.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST.

