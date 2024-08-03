Star Wars “Lando” Series Dead At Disney+

Donald Glover won’t be heading back to a distant galaxy in the Lando spinoff series.

  • Deadline reports that director Justin Simien has stated that Lando, the in-the-works Star Wars series, is dead.
  • Set to be a spinoff of Solo: A Star Wars Story and starring Donald Glover, it looks like the series will no longer come to fruition.
  • Simien states that the series was “pretty developed” with scripts and concept art, but he is now in the grieving process for the series.
  • No details have been revealed about the crux of the decision to pass on the series.

