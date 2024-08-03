Star Wars “Lando” Series Dead At Disney+

Donald Glover won’t be heading back to a distant galaxy in the Lando spinoff series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Lando , the in-the-works Star Wars

, the in-the-works Set to be a spinoff of Solo: A Star Wars Story and starring Donald Glover, it looks like the series will no longer come to fruition.

and starring Donald Glover, it looks like the series will no longer come to fruition. Simien states that the series was “pretty developed” with scripts and concept art, but he is now in the grieving process for the series.

No details have been revealed about the crux of the decision to pass on the series.

