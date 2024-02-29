Season Two of “SuperKitties” Will Debut April 5th on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

The second season of SuperKitties will debut on April 5th on Disney Junior and Disney Channel.

Season two of SuperKitties , 2023’s No. 1 new preschool series, will debut Friday April 5th, on Disney Junior (9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Channel (2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT).

The new season will feature a su-purr charged storyline where Bitsy, Ginny, Buddy and Sparks receive brand-new superpowers and gadgets to aid in their mission of making the town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place.

New guest stars for season two include Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (Princess and the Frog) as Cousin Sassy, Emmy Award winner Pamela Adlon (Better Things) as Aunt Lola and Emmy Award winner Eric Bauza (Muppet Babies) as robot pig Wiggles.

To enhance the experience for the preschool audience and allow kids to play along with the SuperKitties off-air, Disney Consumer Products will be launching a brand-new toy line inspired by the series.

Walt Disney Records will also be releasing Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties Su-purr Charged Soundtrack, featuring songs from the new season, on April 5th.

Cast:

Emma Berman (Disney-Pixar’s Luca ) as Ginny

Returning Guest Cast for Season Two Includes:

Justin Guarini ( American Idol ) as Cat Burglar

Credits:

SuperKitties is created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal ( Peter Rabbit ).

) serves as executive producer, alongside Kirk Van Wormer ( ) and Audu Paden ( ), who also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior.