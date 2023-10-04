Disney and Vans Team Up to Design Footwear for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary

According to USA Today, starting this Friday, there will be Disney-themed clothing and footwear for adults and children celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Disney has partnered with footwear company Vans

As the milestone approaches on October 16, the company has planned many events and releases for the occasion.

The collection includes six footwear styles featuring artwork of classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Stitch and Moana.

The collection also includes sneakers embroidered with images of classic villains like Lion King's Scar, Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, The Little Mermaid 's Ursula and Aladdin's Jafar.

Scar, Maleficent, Ursula and Jafar. Flipping Scar's shoe over showcases a neat detail on the bottom: Scar’s face split between the two outsoles.

One other standout of the villainous choices is the pair inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. The platform sole shoe with red velvet includes as a lace attachment the Evil Queen’s bony hand holding the fruit as well as embossed text on the heel: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?"

There also be a collection of apparel including bomber jackets, cardigans, hoodies and backpacks.

You can even design your own footwear through Vans' customs platform, which includes five prints at vans.com/customs

What They’re Saying: