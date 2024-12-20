Hasbro’s VenomVersus Spider-Man Liquid Shifter is the Perfect Holiday Gift for Young Venom Fans

Other VenomVersus toys like Venomsaurus Rex also available in stores now

The holidays are almost here and you have just a few shopping days left! Luckily, Hasbro has some fun new toys, perfect for young Spider-Man and Venom fans!

The new VenomVersus line from Hasbro brings everyone’s favorite symbiote to a variety of different products. The great thing about this collection of toys though is the way it incorporates other characters, like Spider-Man and Miles Morales. If you’re looking for a last minute holiday gift for the young Marvel fan in your life, you can’t go wrong with any of these new toys. Hasbro sent us some of these new products to share them with you. Let’s take a closer look, starting with…

Spider-Man Marvel VenomVersus Liquid Shifter

Now I know I said you can’t go wrong with any of these products, but this one is by far the coolest. With a simple squeeze of his arm, the 11-inch Spider-Man figure venomizes right before your eyes.

It’s worth noting that this figure is not like one from the Marvel Legends Series, and only has articulation in its shoulder and hips, so you’re not going to be doing any action poses with this one. However, it does give you that awesome Venom transformation. Full disclosure, that effect is far more impressive than I expected it to be.

You can order the Spider-Man Marvel VenomVersus Liquid Shifter now.

VenomVersus Venomsaurus Rex

How do you make Venom even more exciting? Combine him with a T-Rex. This 16-inch figure has chomping action with a button on his back, as well as a stretchy tongue that can be wrapped around other figures or objects. Plus, it’s just an awesome looking figure, perfect for playing or adding to your shelf!

You can order the VenomVersus Venomsaurus Rex now.

VenomVersus Venom Mask

Of course Hasbro is going to provide some roleplay fun as well. This new Venom mask features a malleable tongue, perfect for striking your best Venom pose. And while it’s ideal for younger fans, it’s tough to resist putting it on yourself…

You can order the VenomVersus Venom Mask now.

VenomVersus Titan Hero Series Figures

And finally, we have three Titan Series figures. Venom, Spider-Man and Miles Morales can be found in this line of 12-inch figures. Spider-Man and Miles are even mid-transformation, as the Venom symbiote takes them over. Again, articulation in these figures can only be found in the shoulders and hips, but they have some fun venomized features that make for some unique poses.

You can order the VenomVersus Titan Hero Series Venom figure now.

You can order the VenomVersus Titan Hero Series Spider-Man figure now.

You can order the VenomVersus Titan Hero Series Miles Morales figure now.

Thanks to our friends at Hasbro for sending us all of these products to check them out. Be sure to check back for all the latest from Hasbro.