Limited Edition Kuzco Llama Day 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store

In celebration of Lama Day, there's a new limited edition pin available at Disney Store.

This limited edition pin of 3,400 features a pin-on-pin design showcasing Emperor Kuzco as a llama.

The pin celebrates "Llama Day 2025" and is made with enameled cloisonné, enhanced by simulated glitter accents and laser-printed details.

It has a nickel finish and includes the Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp, along with Mickey icon pin backs.

The pin is displayed on a commemorative Disney Pins Limited Edition card honoring Disney's The Emperor's New Groove.

Kuzco Llama Day 2025 Pin

