Limited Edition Kuzco Llama Day 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store

In celebration of Lama Day, there's a new limited edition pin available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Check out this new limited edition pin in celebration of Llama Day at Disney Store.
- This limited edition pin of 3,400 features a pin-on-pin design showcasing Emperor Kuzco as a llama.
- The pin celebrates "Llama Day 2025" and is made with enameled cloisonné, enhanced by simulated glitter accents and laser-printed details.
- It has a nickel finish and includes the Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp, along with Mickey icon pin backs.
- The pin is displayed on a commemorative Disney Pins Limited Edition card honoring Disney's The Emperor's New Groove.
