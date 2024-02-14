Is there anything cuter than a Disney plush? From the giant stuffies that you can cuddle with to the micro plush pals that are just so squishable, having a collection of Disney pals you can hug is the best. Disney Store is delivering two new super soft characters and they are taking us through two beloved Pixar films with the Vault Plush Collection.

Disney Store has unlocked a treasure trove of movie magic…in the form of character plush! A new assortment of adorable pals has just arrived at the online retailer as part of the Vault Plush Collection.

From the earliest moments of Disney cinema to the epic adventures of today’s movies, there are so many characters to love and embrace in your Disney collection and now Disney Store is exploring classic tales and legacy films with more plush!

As pictured above, one of the featured characters in the collection is Remy the Rat from Pixar’s Ratatouille. The aspiring chef who proved that “anyone can cook” takes the spotlight in a crisp white apron and matching toque (chef’s hat). In his right hand is a wooden spoon that’s nearly as big as Remy!

Remy Plush – Ratatouille – Small 9"

Another Vault character included in this drop is Dug the talking dog from Up. True to his nature, the second you bring him home, he’s going to be your best pal! He famously once told Mr. Fredricksen "Hi there! My name is Dug, and I have just met you, and I love you."

Dug Plush – Up – Medium 12"

The latest Vault Plush Collection characters are available at Disney Store and sell for $22.99-$26.99.

