Photos: Blizzard Beach Re-Opens After Refurbishment

Blizzard Beach is now open after a lengthy refurb looking bright and shiny. No major changes have been added to the park, but it remains a perfect place to catch some rays and enjoy a swim during the hot Florida days.

The park’s notorious ski lodge theme with purples, greens, and teals are brighter than ever with the refurb. Disney water park theming remains top notch, especially when surrounded by some of the best water parks in the country around Orlando.

The thrills are still present throughout the park, as well. Summit Plummet is still regarded as one of the steepest and fastest waterslides in the world.

Frozen characters are the most recent addition to the park, with the Tike’s Peak area being covered in snowgies, among other Arendelle fan favorites.

The restaurants and food/drink stands around the park have also gotten an aesthetic refresh, with new and old menu items returning to guests' delight. This includes the mini donuts at the Joffery’s coffee stand.