Conan O’Brien Tapped to Host 97th Oscars on ABC

For the first time ever, the award-winning and acclaimed host Conan O’Brien will be hosting the Oscars next spring, celebrating Hollywood’s greatest next March.

What’s Happening:

ABC

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced the news, also mentioning that it will be O’Brien’s first time hosting the broadcast.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and Conan.

and Prior to his more than two-decade-long hosting career, he served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons . O’Brien currently hosts the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and recently starred in the 2024 travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go. He has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.

and . O’Brien currently hosts the podcast and recently starred in the 2024 travel show He has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work. The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

What They’re Saying:

Conan O’Brien: “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

“America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang: “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.” Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group: “Conan is a preeminent comedic voice whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective. He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.”

“Conan is a preeminent comedic voice whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective. He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.” Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan: “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television. We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”